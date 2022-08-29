$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Used Car Factory
204-541-1277
2012 GMC Sierra 3500
2012 GMC Sierra 3500
Denali Crew Cab 4x4
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
219,244KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9303463
- Stock #: C-103
- VIN: 1GT426EG7CF201541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,244 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Denali 3500 with 6.0 L V-8. Load up with Trailer Package , Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Backup Camera,Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel , Plus so much more...
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0