2012 GMC Sierra 3500

219,244 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Denali Crew Cab 4x4

Denali Crew Cab 4x4

Location

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

219,244KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9303463
  • Stock #: C-103
  • VIN: 1GT426EG7CF201541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Denali 3500 with 6.0 L V-8. Load up with Trailer Package , Heated and  Cooled Leather Seats, Backup Camera,Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel ,  Plus so much more...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

