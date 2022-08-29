2012 GMC Sierra 3500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 2 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9303463

9303463 Stock #: C-103

C-103 VIN: 1GT426EG7CF201541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 219,244 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

