Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

177,920 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034195
  • Stock #: BW-1023
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEJ6EG461626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Diamond White Denali with Z71 Package, Heated and Cooled leather seats, Sunroof, and so much more...

***Check your Credit Score for free on our website**

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 177,920 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLT/...
 86,039 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Local...
 90,701 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory