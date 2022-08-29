$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9034195
- Stock #: BW-1023
- VIN: 3GTU2WEJ6EG461626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Diamond White Denali with Z71 Package, Heated and Cooled leather seats, Sunroof, and so much more...
Vehicle Features
