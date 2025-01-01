2015 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
<p>Now taking appointments to view, This amazing Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk will be arriving late next week. (approximate arrival date of March 14th) </p><p>This Jeep has every option available for Trailhawk , (It can even Parallel & Perpendicular park its self !) </p><p>Extremely Low Km, two owners, Accident Free,  Heated and Cooled Seating,  Falken All Weather A/T tires, Huge Sunroof, </p><p class=MsoNormal>Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Interior Color: Black</p><p class=MsoNormal>Interior: Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats</p><p class=MsoNormal>Customer Preferred Package 27E</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Safety Tec Group</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Technology Group:</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist</p><p class=MsoNormal>Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers</p><p class=MsoNormal>Lane Sense Lane Departure Warning Plus Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals</p><p class=MsoNormal>Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps</p><p class=MsoNormal>Auto High Beam Headlamp Control</p><p class=MsoNormal>Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go</p><p class=MsoNormal>Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Comfort/Convenience Group</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Tonneau Cover</p><p class=MsoNormal>Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone</p><p class=MsoNormal>Passive Entry / Keyless Go</p><p class=MsoNormal>Remote Proximity Keyless Entry</p><p class=MsoNormal>Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control</p><p class=MsoNormal>Premium Air Filter</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power 8−Way Driver Seat</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power 4−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power Liftgate</p><p class=MsoNormal>Security Alarm</p><p class=MsoNormal>Remote Start System</p><p class=MsoNormal>Universal Garage Door Opener</p><p class=MsoNormal>Humidity Sensor</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Trailer Tow Group</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Jeep Off−Road Accessory Kit</p><p class=MsoNormal>3.517 Final Drive Ratio</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heavy Duty Engine Cooling</p><p class=MsoNormal>Trailer Tow Wiring Harness</p><p class=MsoNormal>7 and 4 Pin Wiring Harness</p><p class=MsoNormal>Class III Receiver Hitch</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Leather Interior Group</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated Front Seats</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated Steering Wheel</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Ventilated/Memory Seat Group</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats</p><p class=MsoNormal>Ventilated Front Seats</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power Multi−Function F/Away Mirrors</p><p class=MsoNormal>Exterior Mirrors w/Memory</p><p class=MsoNormal>Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory</p><p class=MsoNormal>Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Engine Stop−Start System</p><p class=MsoNormal>3.251 Final Drive Ratio</p><p class=MsoNormal>Dual Bright Exhaust Tips</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Command View dual pane sunroof</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Black Hood Decal</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/BT/NAV</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>GPS Navigation</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Nine amplified speakers & subwoofer</u></strong></p><p><strong><u><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>17X7.5−inch black aluminum wheels</span></u></strong></p><p> </p><p>We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit. </p><p>Includes 90 day warranty plus Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821</p>

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

VIN 1C4PJMBS4FW661134

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 118,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

