$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk, Low KM Adaptive Cruise
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk, Low KM Adaptive Cruise
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Now taking appointments to view, This amazing Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk will be arriving late next week. (approximate arrival date of March 14th)
This Jeep has every option available for Trailhawk , (It can even Parallel & Perpendicular park its self !)
Extremely Low Km, two owners, Accident Free, Heated and Cooled Seating, Falken All Weather A/T tires, Huge Sunroof,
Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Interior Color: Black
Interior: Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Customer Preferred Package 27E
Safety Tec Group
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
Technology Group:
Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Lane Sense Lane Departure Warning Plus Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
Comfort/Convenience Group
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Passive Entry / Keyless Go
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control
Premium Air Filter
Power 8−Way Driver Seat
Power 4−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Power Liftgate
Security Alarm
Remote Start System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Humidity Sensor
Trailer Tow Group
Jeep Off−Road Accessory Kit
3.517 Final Drive Ratio
Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
7 and 4 Pin Wiring Harness
Class III Receiver Hitch
Leather Interior Group
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated/Memory Seat Group
Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Multi−Function F/Away Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory
Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine
Engine Stop−Start System
3.251 Final Drive Ratio
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Command View dual pane sunroof
Black Hood Decal
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/BT/NAV
GPS Navigation
Nine amplified speakers & subwoofer
17X7.5−inch black aluminum wheels
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Includes 90 day warranty plus Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277