$19,888+ tax & licensing
204-541-1277
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD Sunroof Leather
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,888
- Listing ID: 9791629
- Stock #: P-3114A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD518287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Just traded in:
Accident Free, extremely low km, and priced under $20,000.
2016 Jeep High Altitude 4X4 Patriot, Automatic, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, mirrors, and drivers’ seat, Bluetooth, Navigation, Android auto, Back up camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Premium Sound 9 Boston Acoustics Speakers with Subwoofer, Steering wheel controls, Remote entry and Remote Start....plus more
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
