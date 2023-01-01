Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

94,744 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD Sunroof Leather

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD Sunroof Leather

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,744KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9791629
  • Stock #: P-3114A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD518287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in:

Accident Free, extremely low km, and priced under $20,000.

 

2016 Jeep High Altitude 4X4 Patriot, Automatic, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, mirrors, and drivers’ seat, Bluetooth, Navigation, Android auto, Back up camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Premium Sound 9 Boston Acoustics Speakers with Subwoofer, Steering wheel controls, Remote entry and Remote Start....plus more

 

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-XXXX

204-541-1277

