2017 Kia Sorento
AWD 4DR EX+ V6 7-SEATER
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 260,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all families and adventurers! This 2017 Kia Sorento EX+ AWD is a spacious and capable SUV that’s ready to take on any road trip or daily commute. With a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Sorento can handle any terrain. Its 7-seater configuration provides ample room for the whole family, and its sleek dark gray exterior and luxurious black interior turn heads wherever you go. This Sorento is a practical and stylish choice for families and individuals alike.
Don't let the 260,800km on the odometer fool you, this Sorento has been well-maintained and is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable.
Priced far below market value, as our customer has bought a new vehicle and needs to sell.
This vehicle is a consignment vehicle, another one of our happy customers have asked us to help sell this SUV for them.
So that means on top of the below market pricing you will not be paying GST.
So whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the countryside, this Sorento has you covered.
One Owner, Accident Free, and loaded up with so many features Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, 10 Way Power Drivers Seat, Heated and Cooled Leather interior, Power Moon roof, Apple/Android Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, and so so much more
Visit The Used Car Factory today to experience this 2017 Kia Sorento EX+ AWD in person and take it for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
The Used Car Factory Dealer Permit Number 4821
