Calling all families and adventurers! This 2017 Kia Sorento EX+ AWD is a spacious and capable SUV that's ready to take on any road trip or daily commute. With a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Sorento can handle any terrain. Its 7-seater configuration provides ample room for the whole family, and its sleek dark gray exterior and luxurious black interior turn heads wherever you go. This Sorento is a practical and stylish choice for families and individuals alike.

Dont let the 260,800km on the odometer fool you, this Sorento has been well-maintained and is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable.

Priced far below market value, as our customer has bought a new vehicle and needs to sell.

This vehicle is a consignment vehicle, another one of our happy customers have asked us to help sell this SUV for them.

So that means on top of the below market pricing you will not be paying GST.

So whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the countryside, this Sorento has you covered.

One Owner, Accident Free, and loaded up with so many features Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, 10 Way Power Drivers Seat, Heated and Cooled Leather interior, Power Moon roof, Apple/Android Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, and so so much more 

Visit The Used Car Factory today to experience this 2017 Kia Sorento EX+ AWD in person and take it for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!

The Used Car Factory Dealer Permit Number 4821

2017 Kia Sorento

260,800 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR EX+ V6 7-SEATER

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR EX+ V6 7-SEATER

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

260,800KM
VIN 5XYPHDA53HG237533

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 260,800 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2017 Kia Sorento