<p>Coming Soon </p><p>Accident Free, Local, 4WD, amazing on gas 23 MPG City 8.6 L/100  or 29 MPG Highway 8.1L/100 </p><p> </p><p>Apply today and get pre-approved, financing made easy.</p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821</p>

2018 Ford EcoSport

132,879 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ6P1WL2JC218783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

2018 Ford EcoSport