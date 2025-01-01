2018 GMC Yukon

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just arrived, Local, One Owner, FULLY Equipped Yukon Denali, Fresh safety from GMC Dealer, ready to go to its new home !</p><p>Vehicles this nice never last long, call or email for an appointment to view before its gone.</p><h3 data-start=186 data-end=218>💎 Key Features & Highlights</h3><ul data-start=220 data-end=463><li data-start=220 data-end=299><p data-start=222 data-end=299><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=9 data-is-only-node=>Power</strong>: 6.2 L V8 with 420 hp + 10-speed auto — smooth, powerful, and efficient on highway drives</span></p></li><li data-start=300 data-end=379><p data-start=302 data-end=379><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=34 data-is-only-node=>Denali :</strong> includes magnetic ride suspension, power sunroof, power-retractable running boards, heads-up display, BOSE surround sound, navigation, rear-seat DVD, entertainment, wireless charging and more</span></p></li><li data-start=380 data-end=421><p data-start=382 data-end=421><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=25 data-is-only-node=>Comfort & convenience</strong>: heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, blind-spot alerts, parking sensors, power liftgate, and 22″ Chrome wheels.</span></p></li><li data-start=422 data-end=463><p data-start=424 data-end=463><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=22 data-is-only-node=>Pristine condition</strong>: one-owner, exceptionally clean inside & out, highly desired White Frost Tricoat with JET Black leather</span></p></li><li data-start=422 data-end=463><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong>With ONLY 94,884 KM</strong>: This Denali is not even broken in yet.</span></li></ul><p> </p><p>We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.</p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p><p> </p>

2018 GMC Yukon

94,884 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12657957

2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1750281040
  2. 1750281040
  3. 1750281040
  4. 1750281040
  5. 1750281040
  6. 1750281040
  7. 1750281040
  8. 1750281040
  9. 1750281040
  10. 1750281040
  11. 1750281040
  12. 1750281040
  13. 1750281040
  14. 1750281040
  15. 1750281040
  16. 1750281040
  17. 1750281040
  18. 1750281040
  19. 1750281040
  20. 1750281040
  21. 1750281040
  22. 1750281040
  23. 1750281040
  24. 1750281040
  25. 1750281040
  26. 1750281040
  27. 1750281040
  28. 1750281040
  29. 1750281040
  30. 1750281040
  31. 1750281040
  32. 1750281040
  33. 1750281040
  34. 1750281040
  35. 1750281040
  36. 1750281040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,884KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ9JR398854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, Local, One Owner, FULLY Equipped Yukon Denali, Fresh safety from GMC Dealer, ready to go to it's new home !

Vehicles this nice never last long, call or email for an appointment to view before it's gone.

💎 Key Features & Highlights

  • Power: 6.2 L V8 with 420 hp + 10-speed auto — smooth, powerful, and efficient on highway drives

  • Denali : includes magnetic ride suspension, power sunroof, power-retractable running boards, heads-up display, BOSE surround sound, navigation, rear-seat DVD, entertainment, wireless charging and more

  • Comfort & convenience: heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, blind-spot alerts, parking sensors, power liftgate, and 22″ Chrome wheels.

  • Pristine condition: one-owner, exceptionally clean inside & out, highly desired White Frost Tricoat with JET Black leather

  • With ONLY 94,884 KM: This Denali is not even broken in yet.

 

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Oakbank, MB
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 94,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier/AWD/Sunroof/low KM for sale in Oakbank, MB
2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier/AWD/Sunroof/low KM 121,492 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Oakbank, MB
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 134,020 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2018 GMC Yukon