2018 GMC Yukon

Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, Local, One Owner, FULLY Equipped Yukon Denali, Fresh safety from GMC Dealer, ready to go to it's new home !
Vehicles this nice never last long, call or email for an appointment to view before it's gone.💎 Key Features & Highlights
Power: 6.2 L V8 with 420 hp + 10-speed auto — smooth, powerful, and efficient on highway drives
Denali : includes magnetic ride suspension, power sunroof, power-retractable running boards, heads-up display, BOSE surround sound, navigation, rear-seat DVD, entertainment, wireless charging and more
Comfort & convenience: heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, blind-spot alerts, parking sensors, power liftgate, and 22″ Chrome wheels.
Pristine condition: one-owner, exceptionally clean inside & out, highly desired White Frost Tricoat with JET Black leather
- With ONLY 94,884 KM: This Denali is not even broken in yet.
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
The Used Car Factory
204-541-1277