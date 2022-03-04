Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus RX

71,777 KM

Details Description Features

$47,555

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,555

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus RX

2018 Lexus RX

rx 350

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus RX

rx 350

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$47,555

+ taxes & licensing

71,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8577197
  • Stock #: P-3119
  • VIN: 2t2bzmca4jc145720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon 

Perfect Car Proof, accident free 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

2012 Jeep Wrangler U...
 190,609 KM
$22,777 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 129,769 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 524,615 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory