$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10026876
- Stock #: P-3135
- VIN: 3VWW57BU1KM267746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely Low Km, Accident Free, R-line Jetta. Loaded up with Power Sunroof, Heated front and rear leather seats, Adaptive cruise, Front crash detection. Back up camera, and so much more....
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit
Balance of Manufactures New Vehicle Warranty
All vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.