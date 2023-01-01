Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

27,243 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1685815925
  2. 1685815925
  3. 1685815925
  4. 1685815925
  5. 1685815595
  6. 1685815925
  7. 1685815925
  8. 1685815925
  9. 1685815925
  10. 1685815925
  11. 1685815925
  12. 1685815925
  13. 1685815586
  14. 1685815925
  15. 1685815925
  16. 1685815925
  17. 1685815925
  18. 1685815925
  19. 1685815925
  20. 1685815925
  21. 1685815925
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,243KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026876
  • Stock #: P-3135
  • VIN: 3VWW57BU1KM267746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Low Km, Accident Free, R-line Jetta. Loaded up with Power Sunroof, Heated front and rear leather seats, Adaptive cruise, Front crash detection. Back up camera, and so much more....

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit

Balance of Manufactures New Vehicle Warranty

All vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,605 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,097 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 198,023 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory