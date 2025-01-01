$16,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT / Sunroof/ Accident Free/ Heated Seats
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT / Sunroof/ Accident Free/ Heated Seats
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,747 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Spark with only 56,747 KM, Loaded up with Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Button Start and so much more.
Rated at 8.0 L/100km city and 6.2 L/100km highway.
We offer on- the - spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Balance of Manufactures New Vehicle Warranty
All vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277