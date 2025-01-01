2020 Chevrolet Spark

Menu
2020 Spark with only 56,747 KM, Loaded up with Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Button Start and so much more.

Rated at 8.0 L/100km city and 6.2 L/100km highway. 

We offer on- the - spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

Balance of Manufactures New Vehicle Warranty

All vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,747KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA2LC467663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,747 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Spark with only 56,747 KM, Loaded up with Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Button Start and so much more.

Rated at 8.0 L/100km city and 6.2 L/100km highway. 

We offer on- the - spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

Balance of Manufactures New Vehicle Warranty

All vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

We are proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2020 Chevrolet Spark