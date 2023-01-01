Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

125,851 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1680372579
  2. 1680372563
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,851KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773422
  • Stock #: P-3134
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2LD512224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Cherokee in 4X4 8.4in.Touchscreen, Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Apple Carplay Android Auto ,Back Up Camera , Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Streaming, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Aluminum Wheels and so much more....

 

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

2017 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 134,525 KM
$27,555 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 125,851 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 128,260 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory