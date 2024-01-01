Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Tundra

288,550 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1711124299
  2. 1711124299
  3. 1711124296
  4. 1711124296
  5. 1711124296
  6. 1711124296
  7. 1711124296
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
288,550KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 33,129 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 59,832 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum 132,130 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Tundra