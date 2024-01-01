$12,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra
2008 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2008 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
288,550KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 288,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Portage Toyota
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2008 Toyota Tundra