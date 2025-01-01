$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,687KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 67,687 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL TRADE TRD ACCESS CAB . AT TIRES AND REMOTE START . 67687
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM Radio
Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
