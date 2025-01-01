Menu
<p>LOCAL TRADE TRD ACCESS CAB . AT TIRES AND REMOTE START . 67687</p>

2019 Toyota Tacoma

67,687 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

12099490

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,687KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 67,687 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE TRD ACCESS CAB . AT TIRES AND REMOTE START . 67687

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

204-857-7874

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2019 Toyota Tacoma