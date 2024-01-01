Menu
<p>Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Back Up Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Heated Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AC, Side Impact Airbags, Split Folding Rear Seats, Block Heater, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

196,800 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,800KM
Used
VIN 2gnflgek0c6195721

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 196,800 KM

Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Back Up Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Heated Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AC, Side Impact Airbags, Split Folding Rear Seats, Block Heater, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2012 Chevrolet Equinox