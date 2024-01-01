$17,794+ tax & licensing
2011 Lincoln MKX
LIMITED AWD
2011 Lincoln MKX
LIMITED AWD
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$17,794
+ taxes & licensing
137,202KM
Used
VIN 2LMDJ8JKXBBJ06650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,202 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Lincoln MKX is a competent five-passenger luxury crossover with plenty of features, says Edmunds. This 2011 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
How should a luxury CUV behave? With respect and authority. In this driver's seat, surrounded by fine materials and backed by the latest features, you feel the commitment. The Lincoln MKX slips through traffic with a powerful, responsive drivetrain. At the same time, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency through thoughtful engineering. The MKX offers luxury and versatility at an excellent value. This SUV has 137,202 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.66 with $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $2538 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
