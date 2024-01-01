$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tacoma
2013 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
183,278KM
Used
VIN 5TFMU4FN8DX017707
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 183,278 KM
Vehicle Description
The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyer’s needs, and all benefit from Toyota’s reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 183,278 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
