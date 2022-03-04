Menu
2014 Cadillac CTS

79,289 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

RWD - Low Mileage

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,289KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8603135
  • Stock #: 0684B
  • VIN: 1G6AP5SX2E0129696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $26759 - Our Price is just $25980!

With its sharp handling, well-trimmed cabin and engaging performance, the Cadillac CTS stands as a serious contender among midsize luxury sport sedans. -Edmunds This 2014 Cadillac CTS is for sale today.

The new for 2014 Cadillac CTS has a more flowing and elegant design. Thanks to this up-sizing, the 2014 Cadillac CTS is now a true midsize sedan - an improvement over its predecessor. Styling is largely an evolution of the outgoing model; the restyled grille is simultaneously more slender and more aggressive, and the Caddy's new LED running lights are striking. Step inside and you might forget you're in a North American luxury car. This CTS is a strong competitor in the midsize luxury market. This low mileage sedan has just 79,289 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

