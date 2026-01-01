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2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance - Sunroof
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance - Sunroof
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
107,142KM
VIN 3VW447AU3FM068845
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26483A
- Mileage 107,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A well ballanced hatchback that is comfortable and capable on both the open road and downtown streets. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.
This hatchback has 107,142 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A well ballanced hatchback that is comfortable and capable on both the open road and downtown streets. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.
This hatchback has 107,142 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2015 Volkswagen Golf