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<b>Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>A well ballanced hatchback that is comfortable and capable on both the open road and downtown streets. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the bodys side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and thats a good thing. The GTIs interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. Its an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.<br> <br>This hatchback has 107,142 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Golf

107,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance - Sunroof

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14272403

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance - Sunroof

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,142KM
VIN 3VW447AU3FM068845

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26483A
  • Mileage 107,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A well ballanced hatchback that is comfortable and capable on both the open road and downtown streets. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.

This hatchback has 107,142 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2015 Volkswagen Golf