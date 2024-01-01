$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Envision
Premium II - Cooled Seats
2016 Buick Envision
Premium II - Cooled Seats
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,335KM
Used
VIN LRBFXFSX9GD197545
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 70,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2016 Envision was engineered with one goal in mind: to move you in ways you only imagined. This 2016 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2016 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance, meticulous design, and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. The Envision's beautifully modern interior is sure to get more than a few conversations started. It is spacious, has a welcoming design, and Buick's meticulous attention to detail makes going to your destination just as fun as getting there. This low mileage SUV has just 70,335 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium II. This top of the line, Buick Envision takes luxury to a whole new level. Ventilated and cooled front seats come standard with the Premium II package ensuring that no matter what the temperature is outside, you will remain comfortable inside! You will also get a state of the art navigation system, heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, heads up display, SiriusXM radio with bluetooth, a rear vision camera, forward collision alert, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning, and a Bose premium audio system plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, Climate Control, Rear Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2016 Buick Envision