2016 Chevrolet Malibu

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738285

8738285 Stock #: 22W6296B

22W6296B VIN: 1G11B5SA4GF145625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,155 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.