$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LS - Bluetooth
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
126,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738285
- Stock #: 22W6296B
- VIN: 1G11B5SA4GF145625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17489 - Our Price is just $16980!
If you're looking for an alternative to the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the 2016 Chevy Malibu Limited should definitely be on your short list! This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is for sale today.
Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid and very quite. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. This sedan has 126,155 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LS. This 2016 Malibu limited LS features some excellent standard equipment like 16 inch aluminum wheels, bluetooth for your smart phone, SiriusXM radio, remote keyless entry with power windows and cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
