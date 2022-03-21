$27,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 Cadillac ATS
2017 Cadillac ATS
Sedan AWD - Sunroof
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
109,868KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738288
- Stock #: 22W9721A
- VIN: 1G6AG5RX6H0214048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,868 KM
Vehicle Description
The ATS is an epitome of class, with a rare balance of power, control and precision that delivers an exceptional drive thanks to its lightweight construction, excellent suspension and powerful engine. The 2017 Cadillac ATS meets all the benchmarks for performance, features and driving dynamics. This vehicle comes with sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, remote start, and more!
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7