Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac ATS

109,868 KM

Details Description

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan AWD - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan AWD - Sunroof

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

  1. 8738288
  2. 8738288
  3. 8738288
  4. 8738288
  5. 8738288
  6. 8738288
  7. 8738288
  8. 8738288
  9. 8738288
  10. 8738288
  11. 8738288
  12. 8738288
  13. 8738288
  14. 8738288
  15. 8738288
  16. 8738288
  17. 8738288
  18. 8738288
Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

109,868KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8738288
  • Stock #: 22W9721A
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX6H0214048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $28819 - Our Price is just $27980!

The ATS is an epitome of class, with a rare balance of power, control and precision that delivers an exceptional drive thanks to its lightweight construction, excellent suspension and powerful engine. The 2017 Cadillac ATS meets all the benchmarks for performance, features and driving dynamics. This vehicle comes with sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, remote start, and more!



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2022 Subaru ASCENT T...
 8,825 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 128,963 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Longho...
 8,455 KM
$104,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory