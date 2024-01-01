$34,794+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$34,794
+ taxes & licensing
159,278KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2NEJ5HG504982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Style meets substance inside this 2017 Sierra 1500. From the exceptional storage space in the center console, to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,278 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $257.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12147 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
