$26,794+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XE
35T R-SPORT AWD
2017 Jaguar XE
35T R-SPORT AWD
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$26,794
+ taxes & licensing
122,069KM
Used
VIN SAJAL4BVXHA957884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,069 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
If you like the idea of a good looking luxury sedan with a distinctly sporting edge, this Jaguar XE is a must-drive car. This 2017 Jaguar XE is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This XE is one of the most advanced and refined sports sedans that Jaguar has ever produced. Instantly recognizable as a Jaguar, it feels like a Jaguar, it drives like a Jaguar The XE is a Jaguar to its core. The XE is the foundation of the Jaguar sedan family. A distillation of the design, luxury and technology found in the XF and the XJ. Inspired by the F-Type sports car, with its assertive looks and agile drive. This Jaguar XE is an exceptional blend of technology, design, and driving dynamics that rewrites all the rules. This sedan has 122,069 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9354 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2017 Jaguar XE