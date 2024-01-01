$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES AWD SES
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
122,845KM
Used
VIN MAJ6P1CL7JC178463
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24172A
- Mileage 122,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Wherever youre headed, the EcoSport provides you with a stylish interior and intelligent technology designed to help keep you connected. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is for sale today in Selkirk.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 122,845 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, body-color bumpers, automatic halogen headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL7JC178463.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
