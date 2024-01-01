$25,294+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$25,294
+ taxes & licensing
112,511KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J97JUC41997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 112,511 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J97JUC41997.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8830 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 112,511 KM $25,294
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$25,294
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Ford Escape