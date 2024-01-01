$27,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
122,795KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCV1F33JA804926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,795 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
All-new for 2018, this Honda Accord is well-crafted, comfortable, and affordable. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 122,795 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9703 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
All-new for 2018, this Honda Accord is well-crafted, comfortable, and affordable. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 122,795 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9703 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2018 Ford Escape SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 87,456 KM $23,294 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 7 PASSENGER AWD - Low Mileage 33,124 KM $48,794 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT - Aluminum Wheels - SiriusXM 126,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Honda Accord