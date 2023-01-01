$38,794+ tax & licensing
$38,794
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
147,384KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486678
- Stock #: 22612B
- VIN: 5TFDY5F13JX682078
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,384 KM
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Built to serve and last, the 2018 Toyota Tundra will never fail you. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 147,384 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus. Built to serve, the 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is a real workhorse. With an abundance of cabin space and immense carrying capabilities, it is worth every dollar. Options include aluminum wheels, heated wipers, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, perimeter lights, 6 speaker Sirius XM stereo, 7 inch display screen, heated front power front seats, remote keyless entry, distance pacing stop and go cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure alert, low tire pressure warning and forward collision alert and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13543 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Fog Lamps
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
