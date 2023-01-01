2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 9 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10619310

10619310 Stock #: 22540A

22540A VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM102935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,993 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.