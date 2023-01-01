$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof
63,993KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10619310
- Stock #: 22540A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM102935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,993 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Completely redesigned and more refined than the last model this new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is better than ever. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 63,993 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, power sunroof with sunshade, front fog lamps, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 8 inch touchscreen mated to 8 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, front heated bucket seats, leather steering wheel, leather seating surfaces front and rear, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision alerts and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
