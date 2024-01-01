$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,050KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2CKJ5KR383527
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 95,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start!
Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this 2019 GMC Yukon cannot achieve. This 2019 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 95,050 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam
