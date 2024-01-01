$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Buick Enclave
Premium - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2020 Buick Enclave
Premium - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,443KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GAEVBKW4LJ141836
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 88,443 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist!
Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2020 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2020 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 88,443 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium Enclave comes equipped with a lot of upgrades like heated and cooled front seats, vibrating safety alert seat, heated steering wheel, second row heated seats, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assistance, front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, IntelliBeam, power folding side mirrors, memory settings, power folding third row, 120V power outlet, and a Bose premium sound system. Other interior features include blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, hands free power programmable liftgate, and LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2020 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2020 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 88,443 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium Enclave comes equipped with a lot of upgrades like heated and cooled front seats, vibrating safety alert seat, heated steering wheel, second row heated seats, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assistance, front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, IntelliBeam, power folding side mirrors, memory settings, power folding third row, 120V power outlet, and a Bose premium sound system. Other interior features include blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, hands free power programmable liftgate, and LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 Kia Forte EX 69,315 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control 43,372 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats 48,185 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2020 Buick Enclave