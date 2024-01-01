Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Chevy Trax is a small SUV thats larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This low mileage SUV has just 36,739 kms. Its stone grey metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Traxs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2020 Chevrolet Trax

36,739 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

36,739KM
Used
VIN KL7CJLSB4LB334029

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 36,739 KM

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

