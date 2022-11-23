$28,694+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 S - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
41,328KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9438903
- Stock #: 22636A
- VIN: 1N4BL4BW3LN316983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,328 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
As beautiful as ever but now more efficient, powerful, and fun, this Nissan Altima is ready for whatever you throw at it. This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2020 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2020 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 41,328 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 S. This all new Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keep you connected in a next generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11592 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
