2020 Nissan Altima

$28,694 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9438903

9438903 Stock #: 22636A

22636A VIN: 1N4BL4BW3LN316983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,328 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.