$56,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$56,991
+ taxes & licensing
73,044KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT19ME71MF164951
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 73,044 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights!
Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 73,044 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 73,044 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights, CornerStep, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Towing Package, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, 4G LTE, StabiliTrak, Teen Driver, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 GMC Sierra 2500