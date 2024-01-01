2021 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights!

Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, youll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with its expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 73,044 kms. Its quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

73,044 KM

$56,991

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$56,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,044KM
Used
VIN 1GT19ME71MF164951

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 73,044 KM

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights!

Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 73,044 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights, CornerStep, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Towing Package, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, 4G LTE, StabiliTrak, Teen Driver, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$56,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2021 GMC Sierra 2500