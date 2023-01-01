$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10288248
- Stock #: A2359
- VIN: KNDEUCAA8M7052203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,602 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With all the tech, capability, and versatility, the only thing that feels cheap about this 2021 Kia Seltos is the price tag. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 70,602 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX. This awesome compact AWD SUV comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, blind spot warning, alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and fog lamps. This EX also adds a power sunroof, chrome grille accents, a heated steering wheel, proximity key, synthetic leather seats, automatic climate control, remote start, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Chrome Exterior Accents, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Chrome Exterior Accents
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7