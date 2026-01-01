$26,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
2022 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$26,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,425KM
VIN 2FMPK4J99NBA99755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This unique and stylish Ford Edge is here to make waves. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 94,425 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99NBA99755.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10825 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This unique and stylish Ford Edge is here to make waves. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 94,425 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99NBA99755.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10825 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2016 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium - Leather Seats 48,955 KM $40,794 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS 4X4 50,391 KM $33,294 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 40,798 KM $35,294 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$26,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Ford Edge