<b>Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This unique and stylish Ford Edge is here to make waves. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 94,425 km. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99NBA99755 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99NBA99755</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$180.86</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10825 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This unique and stylish Ford Edge is here to make waves. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride! This SUV has 94,425 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99NBA99755.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10825 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

