2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss Crew Cab 4X4
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$78,294
+ taxes & licensing
12,311KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10544271
- Stock #: 23383A
- VIN: 3GCUDFEL6PG342893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 12,311 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7