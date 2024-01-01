$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
ST - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio
2023 Ford Explorer
ST - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
8,000KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC0PGC09007
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23604A
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2023 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 8,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. With the ultimate mix of practicality and performance, this red-hot Explorer ST packs an uprated power unit and sport-tuned suspension, along with bespoke aluminum wheels, unique exterior styling accents, and sporty heated and ventilated leather bucket seats with ST badging and stitching. Other features also include an uprated towing package with a wiring harness and trailer sway control, smart device remote engine start, a power liftgate for cargo access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3 and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. Road safety is assured, thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite which features adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, evasion assist, rear collision mitigation, and a 360 aerial view camera system. Additional equipment includes LED lights with automatic high beams, 4G LTE mobile internet hotspot access, 3 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with a keypad, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC0PGC09007.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Ford Explorer