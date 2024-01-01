Menu
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

With a thoughtfully designed interior and impressive capability, this 2023 Maverick is ideal for even the most tasking daily activities.. This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 11,121 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mavericks trim level is Lariat. Offering even more comfort and convenience, this Maverick Lariat features heated front seats with a power-adjustable drivers seat, ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Also standard is a configurable cargo box, to allow for even more storage versatility. Additional standard equipment include towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F99PRA16191.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $315.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18904 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2023 Ford MAVERICK

11,121 KM

$46,794

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

2023 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$46,794

+ taxes & licensing

11,121KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F99PRA16191

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,121 KM

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With a thoughtfully designed interior and impressive capability, this 2023 Maverick is ideal for even the most tasking daily activities.. This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 11,121 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Offering even more comfort and convenience, this Maverick Lariat features heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Also standard is a configurable cargo box, to allow for even more storage versatility. Additional standard equipment include towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F99PRA16191.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $315.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18904 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi
Cargo Box Lighting
FLEXBED

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$46,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Ford MAVERICK