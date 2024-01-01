$46,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing
11,121KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F99PRA16191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi
Cargo Box Lighting
FLEXBED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Ford MAVERICK