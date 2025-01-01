Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your active lifestyle! This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,125 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nb4ou8tYvvGs0d+cU76bvBicYyNMepI+ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mavericks trim level is XL. Compact yet incredibly capable, this Maverick XL is ready to be your daily workhorse, with great standard features such as towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94PRA14896 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94PRA14896</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$255.11</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15268 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Maverick

26,125 KM

Details Description Features

$37,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Maverick

XL XL AWD SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
13163521

2023 Ford Maverick

XL XL AWD SuperCrew

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$37,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,125KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA14896

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25670A
  • Mileage 26,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your active lifestyle! This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,125 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Maverick's trim level is XL. Compact yet incredibly capable, this Maverick XL is ready to be your daily workhorse, with great standard features such as towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94PRA14896.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15268 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi
Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate 44,770 KM $28,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4WD ZR2 for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4WD ZR2 40,783 KM $50,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature - Aluminum Wheels - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature - Aluminum Wheels - 360 Camera 50,740 KM $39,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Ford Maverick