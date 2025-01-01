$37,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick
XL XL AWD SuperCrew
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$37,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,125KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA14896
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25670A
- Mileage 26,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your active lifestyle! This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,125 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is XL. Compact yet incredibly capable, this Maverick XL is ready to be your daily workhorse, with great standard features such as towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94PRA14896.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15268 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi
Cargo Box Lighting
2023 Ford Maverick