$43,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
15,011KM
Used
VIN 5NTJDDAF7PH041307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2495
- Mileage 15,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!
Head turning styling and genuine practicality make this Santa Cruz the perfect companion for the urban dweller. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,011 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Trend. Step things up with this Santa Cruz with the Trend package, which comes standard with leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and an illuminated glovebox. This amazing truck also offers heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Tow Package
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,600 kg
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz