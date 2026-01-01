$44,794+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Frontier
SV
2023 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$44,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,234KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK1PN633593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3075
- Mileage 55,234 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2023 Nissan Frontier. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 55,234 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18096 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2023 Nissan Frontier. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 55,234 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18096 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$44,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Nissan Frontier