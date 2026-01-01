$59,991+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED5RG166835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 166835A
- Mileage 14,284 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500