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<b>Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Few large SUVs are as spacious, comfortable and capable as this 2024 Ford Expedition. This 2024 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road.<br> <br>This SUV has 94,311 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Expeditions trim level is Limited. This Expedition Limited steps things up with leather-trimmed ventilated and heated front captains chairs with power adjustment, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Other amazing standard features include a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Fords Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A87REA71250 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A87REA71250</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Ford Expedition

94,311 KM

Details Description Features

$62,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14089062

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$62,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,311KM
VIN 1FMJU2A87REA71250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Few large SUVs are as spacious, comfortable and capable as this 2024 Ford Expedition. This 2024 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road.

This SUV has 94,311 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. This Expedition Limited steps things up with leather-trimmed ventilated and heated front captains chairs with power adjustment, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Other amazing standard features include a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Ford's Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A87REA71250.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Seating

Cooled Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 94,311 KM $62,794 + tax & lic
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2021 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 190,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$62,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Ford Expedition