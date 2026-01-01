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<b>Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2024 Ford F-150 isnt your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 33,145 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L88RKE42120 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L88RKE42120</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Ford F-150

33,145 KM

Details Description Features

$59,294

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-150

XLT - Climate Control - Navigation

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13993671

2024 Ford F-150

XLT - Climate Control - Navigation

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$59,294

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,145KM
VIN 1FTFW3L88RKE42120

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25335A
  • Mileage 33,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2024 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 33,145 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L88RKE42120.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$59,294

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Ford F-150