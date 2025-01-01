$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Ranger
Raptor - Premium Audio - Navigation
2024 Ford Ranger
Raptor - Premium Audio - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,175KM
VIN 1FTER4LR8RLE48429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2718
- Mileage 1,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Premium Audio, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 1,175 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 415HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is Raptor. This Ranger Raptor is a transformative package that features FOX off-road baja suspension, beefy exterior styling, front and rear locking differentials, undercarriage skid plates and active anti-roll bars for an incredible desert-running experience. This truck is also decked with amazing features such as a sonorous 10-speaker B&O audio system, heated leather-trimmed front seats with power lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, smart device remote engine start, and SYNC 4A with navigation capability. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, active park assist with automated parking sensors, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Premium Audio, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4LR8RLE48429.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Tow Equipment
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Ford Ranger