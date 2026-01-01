Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Spice up your daily commute with this zesty and stylish 2024 Honda Civic. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything. This sedan has 56,467 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=60KTODF1D6qrZbCo/1CW2olRQUGvBTos target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Honda Civic

56,467 KM

Details Description Features

$33,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13469206

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$33,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,467KM
VIN 2HGFE2F54RH106049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2954
  • Mileage 56,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Spice up your daily commute with this zesty and stylish 2024 Honda Civic. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything. This sedan has 56,467 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 502A for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 502A 107,000 KM $47,794 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Sport for sale in Selkirk, MB
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Sport 23,437 KM $37,294 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - Hybrid - Sunroof for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - Hybrid - Sunroof 40,955 KM $38,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Honda Civic