$33,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$33,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,467KM
VIN 2HGFE2F54RH106049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2954
- Mileage 56,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Honda Civic