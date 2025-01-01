$25,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT Preferred
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT Preferred
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$25,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,448KM
VIN KMHLM4DGXRU728863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Hyundai Elantra