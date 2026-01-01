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<b>Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Hyundais entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 36,504 km. Its Purple in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Palisades trim level is Urban. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

36,504 KM

Details Description Features

$48,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
13992093

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$48,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,504KM
VIN KM8R3DGE9RU771288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 36,504 km. It's Purple in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Palisade's trim level is Urban. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
360 Camera
Proximity Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$48,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Hyundai PALISADE