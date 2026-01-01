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2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$48,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,504KM
VIN KM8R3DGE9RU771288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 36,504 km. It's Purple in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Urban. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 36,504 km. It's Purple in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Urban. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
Proximity Keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$48,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Hyundai PALISADE