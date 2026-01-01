$42,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Subaru Outback
Limited XT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2024 Subaru Outback
Limited XT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$42,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,495KM
VIN 4S4BTHND3R3207029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3076
- Mileage 21,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2024 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This low mileage SUV has just 21,495 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Limited XT. Offering even more, this Outback Limited XT features a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless mobile device charging, plush leather upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include heated front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2024 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This low mileage SUV has just 21,495 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Limited XT. Offering even more, this Outback Limited XT features a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless mobile device charging, plush leather upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include heated front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats 62,435 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT - Climate Control - Navigation 18,115 KM $799 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Badlands 4x4 48,052 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$42,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Subaru Outback