$34,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE - Heated Seats
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$34,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,387KM
VIN 7MUCAABG7RV090189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3078
- Mileage 50,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Sensible, efficient and reliable, this 2024 Corolla Cross embodies the delightful merits of the sedan its based on. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This SUV has 50,387 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE. This Corolla Cross LE steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Sensible, efficient and reliable, this 2024 Corolla Cross embodies the delightful merits of the sedan its based on. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This SUV has 50,387 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE. This Corolla Cross LE steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats 62,435 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT - Climate Control - Navigation 18,115 KM $799 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Badlands 4x4 48,052 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$34,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross